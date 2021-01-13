HC Wainwright Increases Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Price Target to $3.50

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of KOPN opened at $2.64 on Monday. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,938. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

