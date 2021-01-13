Head-To-Head Comparison: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) vs. Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $22.43 billion 1.27 $2.30 billion $4.27 11.27 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southwest Airlines and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 1 4 17 0 2.73 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $48.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines -12.94% -22.65% -7.23% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also offers inflight entertainment and connectivity service on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and sells points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers' needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, an iPadOS app, and an android app; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it offers ancillary services, such as Southwest's EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

