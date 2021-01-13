Head-To-Head Survey: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) versus ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ONE Bio and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 2 10 1 0 1.92

Tilray has a consensus price target of $10.95, indicating a potential downside of 17.96%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Bio and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Bio and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilray $166.98 million 10.68 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -7.90

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ONE Bio has a beta of -6.58, indicating that its stock price is 758% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray beats ONE Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONE Bio Company Profile

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

