HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.45 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $151.64 million and $125,965.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001338 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.