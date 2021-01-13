Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEINY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ING Group downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 16,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,153. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

