Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ING Group

ING Group lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.