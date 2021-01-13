Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 7.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,148,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,593,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

