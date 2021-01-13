HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLFFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday.

HLFFF stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. 465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

