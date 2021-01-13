Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €89.56 ($105.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

