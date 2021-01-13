Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 534.6% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on HENKY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HENKY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 59,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,744. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

