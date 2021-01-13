Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Herc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Herc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Herc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRI opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

