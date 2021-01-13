Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $119.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the lowest is $119.38 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $138.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $393.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $394.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $431.51 million, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $442.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.40 million, a P/E ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 337,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

