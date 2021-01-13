Hexavest Inc. Invests $347,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,880,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 658,796 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.01.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

