Hexavest Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

