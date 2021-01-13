HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Up 5.7%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 9,066,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,889,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $653.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HEXO by 30.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.
About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
