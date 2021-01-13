HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Up 5.7%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 9,066,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,889,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $653.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.46.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HEXO by 30.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

