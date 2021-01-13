HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Short Interest Update

HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCGS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HCGS opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. HighCom Global Security has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

HighCom Global Security Company Profile

HighCom Global Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires.

