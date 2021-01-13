HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $41,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock valued at $317,270. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 427,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

