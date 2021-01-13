Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,880. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

