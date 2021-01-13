Hock Ming Ting Sells 10,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,612.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Hock Ming Ting sold 4,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $20,385.00.

TRT stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

