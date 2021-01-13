Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $370.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.