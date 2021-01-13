Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

