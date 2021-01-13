Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $849.44 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The firm has a market cap of $805.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,212.08, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

