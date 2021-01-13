Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 102,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 222,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 47,727,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,394,734. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

