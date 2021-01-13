Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in High Yield ETF by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLD opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

