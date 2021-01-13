Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $255.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

