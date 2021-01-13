Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.52 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $137.52 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00385321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.90 or 0.04244819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,348,535,045 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

