Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.10

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 1550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hong Kong Television Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.