Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 19,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

