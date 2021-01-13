HT Partners LLC Acquires 6,804 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HT Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 611,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,641,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 220,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 329,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.