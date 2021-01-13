HT Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 176,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 49,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $62.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

