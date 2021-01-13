Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $53.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

