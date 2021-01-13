Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 443.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $44,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hubbell by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 197,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $172.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

