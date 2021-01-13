Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$8.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

