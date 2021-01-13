Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 385,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,242. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

