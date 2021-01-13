Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Hugo Boss from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

