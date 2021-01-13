HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.0675 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $1.91 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00111191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00262184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062417 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

