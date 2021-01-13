Huntington National Bank Buys 445 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $621.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $652.09 and its 200-day moving average is $612.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.76.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

