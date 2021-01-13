Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,136,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after buying an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

