Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $303.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

