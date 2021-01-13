Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $252,225.36

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $252,225.36 and approximately $24,212.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00291171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00075620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

