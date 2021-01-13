Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $512.00

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $512.00, but opened at $494.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $506.00, with a volume of 14,657 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 450.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 464.29.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.