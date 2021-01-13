HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $6,559.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00111895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00259630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00063841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062787 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

