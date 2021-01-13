Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Update

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 1,210.2% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEPF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

