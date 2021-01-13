IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives $55.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.
IAA traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.19. 19,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,930. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
