IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives $55.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

IAA traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.19. 19,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,930. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

