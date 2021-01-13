IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $199.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

