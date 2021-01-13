IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after buying an additional 1,951,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,474 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,054 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.