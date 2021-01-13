Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday. Santander downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

