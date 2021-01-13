ICON Achieves Market Cap of $344.30 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. ICON has a market cap of $344.30 million and $42.43 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,776,314 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars.

