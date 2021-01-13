Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Tops $2.30

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00006610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $118.12 million and $140,815.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00030163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00258644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063954 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00062557 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

