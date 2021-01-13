Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 463,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

